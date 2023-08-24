PM Pashinyan emphasizes the creation of a common gas and energy market in EAEU



An extraordinary session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council took place in Tsaghkadzor, in which the Prime Ministers of Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan participated.

In his speech, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan noted that the development prospects of the Eurasian Economic Union will be discussed at today’s session. “I must emphasize that despite all the challenges, the difficult international situation, the EAEU is developing well. I must note that trade turnover within the EAEU is growing at a steady pace.

Indeed, the economy is very important, and we are now focused on the implementation of the EAEU development strategy for the period until 2025. We are currently working on the project, the St. Petersburg Declaration, presented by the Russian Federation. Indeed, it’s a very interesting project and many points are generally acceptable. There is a positive atmosphere around the project, but there are also many nuances that need to be further discussed. What’s the main question about? There are some points about further integration, on which the positions of the member states differ somewhat, but I think there is an opportunity to find concrete solutions, all our partners are in a very positive mood.

Of course, there are many nuances surrounding the further development of EAEU. It is important to create a common gas and energy market, it is also important to coordinate the credit and financial policies of our governments, and we are closely cooperating in this direction as well.

Our main goal is to develop the economies of our countries and increase the welfare of citizens. I think that the EAEU enjoys a great interest from the member states in this field. We see certain signals that indicate that other countries are also interested in the further development of relations with the EAEU,” said Nikol Pashinyan and wished the participants of the session fruitful discussions.

During the session, a number of topical issues related to Eurasian integration and cooperation were discussed.