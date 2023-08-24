Man Utd takeover: Sheikh Jassim’s £5bn offer remains on table but concerns Glazer family will not sell

Sheikh Jassim still wants to buy Manchester United and his £5bn offer for the club remains on the table, Sky Sports reportd.

But sources close to the Qatari bid believe the process has stalled amid concerns the Glazer family are not sure they want to sell.

Sheikh Jassim has made five bids to buy United, making his final offer to buy 100 per cent of the club in a debt-free deal 11 weeks ago on June 7.

British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe has made rival bids to buy 69 per cent of the club owned by the Glazer family in a phased takeover.

Sheikh Jassim’s bid team are aware of reports he is close to buying Manchester United, but as far as he is concerned the situation has not changed.

Sheikh Jassim is not going away but ultimately it is up to the Glazers to decide if they actually want to sell the club.