Azerbaijan intends to open Lachin corridor one-way, Armenian PM says

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says reliable information has been received about Azerbaijan intention to open the Lachin corridor one-way, i.e. allow exit from Nagorno Karabakh, but prevent entry.

Speaking at the government sitting today, the Prime Minister reminded that Article 7 of the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020 stipulates that “internally displaced persons and refugees shall return to the territory of Nagorno Karabakh and adjacent regions under the control of the Agency of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.”

“Failure to implement this provision and other facts testify that Azerbaijan’s true intention is to force Armenians out of Nagorno Karabakh, be it through starvation, military operation or other means,” he said.

“According to our information, Baku continuously torpedoes the dialogue with Stepanakert, trying to lay the burden on Nagorno Karabakh,” PM Pashinyan stated.

“The position of the Republic of Armenia remains unchanged: issues related to the rights and security of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh should be addressed through the Baku-Stepanakert dialogue within the framework of an international mechanism,” he stressed.