Armenian, Russian PMs commend bilateral economic relations

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan thanked his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin for opening new lanes at the Russian Upper Lars checkpoint

Greeting Mishustin in the city of Tsakhkadzor, Pm Pashinyan said: “I am very happy for this meeting and I hope that today we will have a constructive discussion on the agenda of our bilateral relations. The meeting was taking place on the eve of the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.

“During our last meeting in Sochi, you promised that new lanes at the Upper Lars checkpoint would open in the near future, and this happened. And this is a very important, significant event in our relations,” the Prime Minister of Armenia said, recalling that many kilometers of queues accumulated at the checkpoint. “We are grateful to you and our Georgian colleagues, we are very happy about your cooperation,” Pashinyan said.

Speaking about the trade turnover between the two countries, Pashinyan noted that in 2022 it amounted to $5 billion, and this year the growth continues. “I hope that by the end of this year we will overcome the level of the last year,” he said.

PM Pashinyan hailed the strong relations between the two countries, expressing confidence that the cooperation would continue to be effective.

“Of course, we have many problematic issues in the region, and we always discuss these issues with our Russian partners. I am sure that today we will address these issues as well,” the Armenian PM said.

Mikhail Mishustin noted, in turn, that Russia highly values the friendship, partnership, allied relations with Armenia.

“Despite the difficult external economic situation, Russia’s trade and economic ties with Armenia are strengthening, trade is growing, and this makes us happy,” he said.

He attached great importance to expanding the use of national currencies in common projects, mutual trade.

Referring to regional issue, Mishustin said: “We are consistently advocating the unblocking of economic, transport and logistics links in the South Caucasus, in accordance with the agreements between the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan. I am sure that the creation of new infrastructural routes will ensure the sustainable economic development of the region and strengthen contacts between the people living here.”