Armenia congratulates India on “historic achievement” as lunar rover Pragyaan takes a walk on the Moon

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has congratulated his Indian counterpart Narendira Modi on the success of lunar mission.

“My warm congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on Moon’s South Pole. This is indeed a big achievement for humanity that will further advance science and technology,” PM Pashinyan said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, in turn, congratulated his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on the historic achievement.

“Congratulations to India for historic achievement, through landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon’s unexplored south pole,” Mirzoyans said.

India’s Moon rover has taken first steps on the lunar surface a day after the country made history by becoming the first to land near the south pole.

Chandrayaan-3’s rover “ramped down” from the lander and “India took a walk on the Moon!”, the space agency said.

The Vikram lander successfully touched down as planned on Wednesday evening.

With this, India joins an elite club of countries to achieve a soft landing on the Moon, after the US, the former Soviet Union and China.

The 26kg rover called Pragyaan (the Sanskrit word for wisdom) was carried to the Moon in the Vikram lander’s belly.