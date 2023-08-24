Actor Joe Manganiello shows off new tattoo honoring Armenian roots

Actor Joe Manganiello, 46, has sported fresh ink that paid tribute to his Armenian heritage, RadarOnline.com reports.

In a new photo, the actor showed off the massive new forearm tattoo which represented his family’s journey to the United States over 100 years ago.

In a photo shared by award-winning artist Ruben Malayan, the 46-year-old proudly displayed his new body art. Seated with his dog in his lap, Manganiello was seen flexing his arm as he posed for the photo.

In bold, black ink that wrapped around his forearm read the word “Հրեշտակ,” which Malayan explained was Armenian for “Angel.”

“My latest work, so far largest in scale,” Malayan wrote in the caption, as he translated the tattoo’s text. “For @JoeManganiello who I am sure will wear it with pride.”

While the artwork was intricate and visually appealing, the tattoo held a much deeper meaning for Manganiello, who was the descendant of an Armenian Genocide survivor.