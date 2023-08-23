India makes history as Chandrayaan-3 lands near Moon’s south pole

India’s Chandrayaan-3 became the first space mission to land near the south pole of the Moon, the BBC reports.

“India is now on the Moon,” announces PM Narendra Modi immediately after the Vikram lander touches down on the lunar surface.

“India’s successful Moon mission is not India’s alone,” says Modi speaking virtually, now in English.

Modi lauded India’s “human-centric approach,” saying “one Earth, one family, one future is resonating around the world.”

He encouraged other countries to launch their own missions, saying India’s success is a success for all humanity.

“We can all aspire for the Moon and beyond,” the Prime Minister said.

Inside the lander is the six-wheeled Pragyaan rover, which, if all goes to plan, will roam the lunar surface gathering images and data.