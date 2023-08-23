Eric Bogosian stars in Netflix’s upcoming film, Reptile, alongside Benicio Del Toro and Justin Timberlake

Eric Bogosian will appear in Netflix’s upcoming film, Reptile, starring alongside Benicio Del Toro, Justin Timberlake, and Alicia Silverstone, the Armenian Film Society reports.

Reptile follows the brutal murder of a young real estate agent, as a hardened detective attempts to uncover the truth in a case where nothing is as it seems, and, by doing so, dismantles the illusions in his own life. The film will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this September.

Eric Bogosian was born in Boston, the son of Armenian-American immigrants, Edwina, a hairdresser and instructor, and Henry, an accountant, and grew up in Watertown and Woburn, Massacheussets.

Eric Bogosian’s plays SUBURBIA and the Pulitzer-nominated TALK RADIO were adapted to film by Richard Linklater and Oliver Stone, respectively. In his career, he has appeared in numerous films and television series, including ARARAT, LAW & ORDER: CRIMINAL INTENT, BILLIONS, SUCCESSION, and the Safdie Brothers’ UNCUT GEMS.

Reptile will be released on Netflix on October 6, 2023.