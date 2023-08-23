Azerbaijani forces target Armenian positions near Verin Shorzha

On August 23, between 01:05 a.m. and 02:00 a.m., Azerbaijani armed forces fired from fire arms towards the Armenian combat outposts near Verin Shorzha.
