PoliticsTop

Azerbaijani forces target Armenian positions near Verin Shorzha

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email August 23, 2023, 09:26
Less than a minute

On August 23, between 01:05 a.m. and 02:00 a.m., Azerbaijani armed forces fired from fire arms towards the Armenian combat outposts near Verin Shorzha.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email August 23, 2023, 09:26
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button