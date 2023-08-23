At a meeting with OSCE envoy, Armenian FM stresses the need for urgent steps to prevent humanitarian disaster in Nagorno Karabakh

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan received Andrzej Kasprchik, the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, who has arrived in Armenia within the framework of the OSCE CiO’s assignment to visit the Lachin Corridor and report on the current situation.

Issues related to regional security were discussed.

Referring to the deepening humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of Azerbaijan’s illegal blocking of the Lachin Corridor, Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized the imperative of urgent and effective steps by the international community, including the OSCE, to prevent the impending humanitarian disaster and its irreversible consequences.

Minister Mirzoyan also reaffirmed the importance of addressing issues of rights and security of the Nagorno-Karabakh people under effective international mechanisms.