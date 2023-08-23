Armenian Film Society announces program for inaugural Armenian Film Festival

Armenian Film Society has announced the program for the inaugural Armenian Film Festival, which will be held in Glendale, California from September 6-10, 2023 at the Alex Theatre, Laemmle Glendale, and Hero House.

Founded in 2015 by husband and wife Armen and Mary Karaoghlanian, Armenian Film Society shines a spotlight on Armenian films and filmmakers. The nonprofit organization is hosting its first film festival this year on the occasion of the centennial of Armenian cinema.

“Armenian Film Society has always been about celebrating Armenian filmmakers. 2023 marks 100 years of Armenian cinema, and by hosting our film festival on the centennial, we hope to usher in the next 100 years of Armenian cinema,” says Founder and CEO Armen Karaoghlanian.

The opening night film is the premiere of Michael Goorjian’s Amerikatsi, at the Alex Theatre on Wednesday, September 6. The closing night film is a special 15th anniversary screening of Sev Ohanian’s debut feature film, My Big Fat Armenian Family, also screening at the Alex Theatre, on Sunday, September 10.

The festival will also feature several panels, including a discussion with director Michael Goorjian and producer Arman Nshanian about filming in Armenia, as well as a discussion and book signing event with legendary producer Howard Kazanjian, whose credits include The Empire Strikes Back, Raiders of the Lost Ark, and Return of the Jedi.

The Armenian Film Festival will also feature a total of 12 short films, including Garin Hovannisian’s Nowhere and Ophelia Harutyunyan’s It Takes a Village…, both of which won top prizes at LA Shorts this year and are now qualified for the Academy Awards, as well as Milena Mooradina’s Cycles, a student film that is a Semifinalist for a Student Academy Award.

“The Armenian Film Festival is an all-Armenian film festival– that is, every film, every year, will always have an Armenian connection. We want to celebrate our artists, while also making the festival accessible to non-Armenians who can discover our stories,” says Founder and President Mary Karaoghlanian.

Full program and ticket information can be found on Armenian Film Society’s website.