Armenia, Luxembourg FMs discuss deepening humanitarian crisis in Nagorno Karabakh

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a phone conversation with Jean Asselborn, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.

The interlocutors touched upon the deepening humanitarian crisis and the most serious challenges unfolded in Nagorno-Karabakh resulting from Azerbaijan’s illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor. Ararat Mirzoyan noted that by subjecting 120,000 people of Nagorno-Karabakh to starvation and creating conditions incompatible with a decent life, Azerbaijan is implementing a policy of ethnic cleansing.

The urgency of supplying food, medicine and other essential goods to Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as the need to ensure the full and uninterrupted functioning of the International Committee of the Red Cross, the only international humanitarian organization with access to Nagorno-Karabakh was emphasized. Minister Mirzoyan also touched upon the case of abduction by the border guard service of Azerbaijan of Vagif Khachatryan, who was being transported from Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia for medical treatment on July 29, accompanied by the ICRC. He emphasized the absolute inadmissibility of such behavior of Azerbaijan.

Appreciating the targeted calls of international partners, Minister Mirzoyan emphasized the importance of effective steps to immediately lift the blockade of the Lachin corridor and ensure humanitarian access to Nagorno-Karabakh in accordance with the Orders of the International Court of Justice of February 22 and July 6.