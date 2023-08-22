X removes Holocaust-denying post after Auschwitz Museum criticism

X, formerly called Twitter, has removed a post denying the Holocaust after criticism from the Auschwitz Museum. The social media platform had initially said the post did not break its rules, the BBC reports.

The offensive post was a reply to one from the museum about a three-year-old Jewish girl murdered in the concentration camp’s gas chambers.

The post called her death a “fairy tale” and used anti-Semitic tropes.

X’s policies state that Holocaust denial is prohibited.

According to a post on X by the Memorial and Museum Auschwitz-Birkenau, it had reported the offensive reply but received a response saying that after viewing the “available information” the platform had decided no rules had been broken.

That initial response to the museum’s complaint, according to X, was down to a mistake during the first review – it was escalated and removed in a second review.

“Violent event denial” is banned under X’s policies on abusive behaviour. The platform says it prohibits content denying that mass murder took place which “includes, but is not limited to, events like the Holocaust, school shootings, terrorist attacks, and natural disasters”.

The X account which made the offensive post on Sunday has 20 followers.