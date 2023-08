The man who went missing in Artsakh over the weekend has been found, press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Artsakh. reports.

“As a result of the operative investigative measures undertaken, on August 22 at around 08:30, the man was found in one of the houses of the residential building on Sakharov street in Martakert city, in a healthy condition,” the report said.

The 35-year-old man identified as N.M., left had home on August 19.