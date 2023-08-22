Iconic Italian singer Toto Cutugno dies at 80

Singer songwriter Toto Cutugno, best known for his worldwide 1983 hit song, “L’Italiano”, died at the age of 80 on Tuesday, his manger Danilo Mancuso told ANSA.

Cutugno, whose birth name was Salvatore, died in Milan’s San Raffaele Hospital “after a long illness, which had become more serious in the last few months”, said Mancuso.

Born in Tuscany to a Sicilian father, Cutugno also won the 1990 Eurovision Song Contest with the song “Insieme: 1992”.

He won the Sanremo Song Festival twice.

Premier Giorgia Meloni paid homage to singer songwriter Toto Cutugno, who died aged 80 Tuesday, by posting on social media: “Goodbye to Toto Cutugno, a true Italian”, echoing the chorus of his biggest hit, L’Italiano.