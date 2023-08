Eighteen bodies have been found in a forested area of northern Greece hit by wildfires for the past four days, the BBC quotes the Greek fire service as saying.

Initial reports suggest those who died may have been migrants. A coroner and investigation team are heading to the scene in the Dadia forest.

The Evros region of north-eastern Greece, not far from the Turkish border, has been ravaged by fires.

Patients were moved from a hospital as the fires reached Alexandroupolis.