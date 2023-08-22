Belgium concerned by deteriorating humanitarian situation in Nagorno Karabakh

Belgium is concerned by the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Nagorno Karabakh.

“The restriction on movement along the Lachin corridor leads to serious consequences and creates a threat of famine,” she said.

“The lives of the people of Nagorno Karabakh are endangered, which is unacceptable. Belgium fully accepts the position of the European Union, and believes that Azerbaijan is obliged to ensure the security of the people of Nagorno Karabakh and free movement along the Lachin corridor,”she said.

Minister Hadja Lahbib said Belgium and the European Union will continue to work in this direction in their diplomatic contacts.

She said Belgium is concerned by raising tensions in Nagorno Karabakh and noted that talks and compromises are the only way out of this long-standing conflict.

“From January 1, 2024 Belgium will assume the presidency of the European Union. For Europeans, Armenia is an important partner, and in the global unstable situation we have today we wish to reinforce our partnership,” the Minister said.

She hailed the fact that the implementation of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement is starting to yield results in the field of human rights protection and other sectors.