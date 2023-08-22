Belgian FM visits Armenian Genocide Memorial

On August 22, the delegation headed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Foreign Trade, Federal Cultural Institutions of the Kingdom of Belgium Hadja Lahbib visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial, accompanied by Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan, RA Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Belgium Anna Aghajanyan.

The guests were welcomed by Harutyun Marutyan, director of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute.

The Ministers of the two countries laid wreaths at the memorial to the victims of the Armenian Genocide, then the guests placed flowers near the eternal flame and observed a minute of silence in memory of the innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide.

Members of the Belgian delegation toured the Armenian Genocide Museum, where they got acquainted with the permanent and temporary exhibitions accompanied by Hasmik Martirosyan, senior tour guide of the Armenian Genocide Museum. At the end of the tour, Ms. Hadja Lahbib made a note in the Guestbook.

Expressing gratitude for the visit, Harutyun Marutyan presented Mrs. Hadja Lahbibi with books on the Armenian Genocide and the “International Journal of Armenian Genocide Studies,” the second issue of 2022, which is entirely dedicated to the Artsakh problem.