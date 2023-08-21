Canadian FM discusses crisis in Artsakh with Armenian community leaders

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly met with leaders of the local Armenian community over the weekend.

“Very fruitful exchanges with our leaders of the Armenian community center of Montreal. We discussed the current humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh, the relationship between Canada and Armenia and the opening of the Canadian Embassy,” Joly said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) after the meeting.

“The situation in Artsakh is dire and therefore, decisive action must be taken to ensure the safety, security and self-determination of the population,” the Armenian National Committee (ANCC) said, in turn.

“These were the topics we discussed with Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Hon. Melanie Joly in Montreal, where we presented several policy recommendations that Canada can put into action and help break the disastrous Artsakh blockade,” ANCC said.