Serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces Vanik Aram Ghazaryan was killed in Azerbaijani shooting, the Armenian Defense Ministry reports.

On August 21, at around 3:30 p.m., units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire at the Armenian combat outposts near Akhpradzor.

The Ministry of Defence extends its deepest condolences to Vanik Ghazaryan’s family, relatives, and fellows-in-arms.