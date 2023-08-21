Armenia welcomes the principled stance of partner countries at UN Security Council – MFA

Armenia highly appreciates the principled position voiced by partner countries and international bodies during the UN Security Council meetings last week and in December 2022, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ani Badalyan said in response to media questions.

According to her, the positions are in line with the primary mandate of the UN Security Council to maintain international security and peace, the universal values of human rights protection and, perhaps what is the most urgent at the moment, the understanding of the need to prevent Azerbaijan’s aggressive actions and a new humanitarian catastrophe in Nagorno-Karabakh.

“Procedurally, the format of the emergency meeting of the UN Security Council is a discussion, it does not directly imply adoption of a document (resolution or statement). In addition, the 15 (permanent and non-permanent) members of the UN Security Council have the right to submit and initiate voting of draft resolutions of the UN Security Council. Not being a member of the UN Security Council, Armenia does not have such authority,” the Spokesperson said.



“The discussion in the format of the UN Security Council provides an important platform, an opportunity to focus the attention of the international community on the possible catastrophic consequences of the situation, to activate the Council’s efforts to address it and to foster their possible coordination and to outline the further steps,” she said.



Badalyan noted that the recent discussion at the UN Security Council is by no means the end of the process. “This is an ongoing process. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia continues its activities in the UN and other platforms. Today, the international community, the members of the UN Security Council interested in real, lasting stability in the region must take clear steps, unite efforts in order to lead the developed understanding regarding the importance of reopening the Lachin corridor and the immediate resolution of the problem with effective use of existing mechanisms.”