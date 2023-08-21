35-year-old resident of Martakert goes missing – Artsakh Police

A 35-year-old resident of Artsakh’s Martakert region identified as N.M. went missing on August 19, the Police inform.

Officers of the regional Police department found out that on Saturday, at around 17:00, the citizen went out to the adjacent areas of Martakert city to search for the lost animals and has not returned to date.



His height is between 150 and 155 cm, he was wearing a blue shirt, black jeans and blue and white sports shoes.



The Police ask anyone who has information about the man to contact the nearest Police station or call 1-02.