Security Council Secretary, chief of PM’s staff take a flight to Kapan

Head of the Prime Minister’s Staff Arayik Harutyunyan and Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan left for Kapan on a light from Yerevan’s Zvartnots airport on the occasion of Kapan Day.

Arayik Harutyunyan and Armen Grigoryan were welcomed by Syunik Governor Robert Ghukasyan and other officials at Syunik Airport.

High-ranking officials toured the Syunik airport and familiarized themselves with the created conditions.

The Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister and the Secretary of the Security Council participate in the festive events held on the occasion of Kapan Day.