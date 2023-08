Azerbaijan refusing to allow repatriation of the body of road accident victim to Nagorno Karabakh

Azerbaijan is refusing repatriation of the body of road accident victim to Nagorno Karabakh, Spokesperson for the Armenian Foreign Ministry Ani Badalyan says.

“Helen was resident of Nagorno Karabakh, studying in Armenia. She died in horrific car accident five days ago. Azerbaijan is refusing repatriation of her body to her homeland for burial. Same through ICRC. Now Helen’s body is “waiting”,”. the Spokesperson said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).