New confectionery factory in Armenia to create 1 500 jobs – Minister

Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan visited the newly built confectionery factory of “Wellar group LLC” company, which is equipped with new generation equipment and production lines imported from leading European companies.



After full commissioning the factory will create 1 500 new jobs, a number of highly qualified specialists are already involved in the work.



“The initiation of such a large-scale activity is very welcome. I presented the state support programs to the management of the factory, which they can use during the further expansion of the company.