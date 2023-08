Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has called for US support to Artsakh amid blockade.

“The people of Artsakh are still at risk of starvation and running out of basic needs due to the ongoing of illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan,” the Congressman said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“The US must continue to support Artsakh in calling for an end to this Azerbaijani aggression,” he said.