Azerbaijan violates ceasefire in Artsakh, targets tractor in the field

On August 18, at around 09:20, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire in the Martuni district, opening fire on a tractor working in the fields of the Murishen community, Artsakh’s Defense Ministry reports.



“It is obvious that the Azerbaijani side is trying to further aggravate the humanitarian catastrophe caused by the blockade in Artsakh by daily military provocations against the peaceful population,” the Ministry said in a statement.