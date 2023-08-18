Artsakh’s Defense Ministry refutes fresh disinformation from Azerbaijan

Artsakh’s Defense Ministry has refuted fresh disinformation spread by the Azerbaijani side, saying it part of the measures aimed at preparing the information ground for new provocation..



The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has disseminated a statement claiming that “strengthening” of Armenian positions was observed today. It further noted that medical vehicles accompanied by Russian peacekeepers were used to transport anti-personnel and anti-tank mines, weapons and explosives allegedly designed to hinder the operation of civil aircraft.



According to Artsakh’s Defense Ministry, the message and the shared video are completely false.