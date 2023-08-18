Academy Museum Gala to be co-chaired by Eric Esrailian

The 2023 Academy Museum Gala, which will honor Meryl Streep, Michael B. Jordan, Oprah Winfrey, and Sofia Coppola, will be co-chaired by Ava DuVernay, Halle Berry, Ryan Murphy, and Dr. Eric Esrailian, the Armenian Film Society reports.

Meryl Streep will receive the Icon Award, which celebrates an artist whose career has had a significant global cultural impact; Michael B. Jordan will receive the Vantage Award, honoring an emerging artist or scholar who is helping to contextualize and challenge dominant narratives around cinema; Oprah Winfrey will receive the Pillar Award, which acknowledges exemplary leadership and support for the Academy Museum; and Sofia Coppola will receive the Visionary Award, honoring an artist or scholar whose innovations have advanced the art of cinema.

Eric Esrailian, whose credits as a producer include films such as THE PROMISE, INVISIBLE REPUBLIC, and AURORA’S SUNRISE, joined the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures as one of three new members of the Board of Trustees in July 2022.

The Academy Museum Gala is scheduled for October 14, 2023.