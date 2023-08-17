US reiterates call to the government of Azerbaijan to restore free movement along Lachin corridor

The United States is concerned about the humanitarian situation in Nagorno Karabakh, US Ambassador to UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said at the Security Council meeting on the humanitarian situation in Nagorno Karabakh.

“We are deeply troubled by the closure of the Lachin corridor, which has cut off access to essential goods and exacerbated the humanitarian situation. Access to food, medicine, baby formula and energy should never be held hostage,” she said.

“We urge the government of Azerbaijan to restore free movement through the corridor so that commercial, Humanitarian and private vehicles can reach the population of Nagorno Karabakh. We also note the possibility of compromise on additional routes for humanitarian supplies and understand that since last December the ICRC has facilitated medical transfers for more than 700 people in need of medical care through the Lachin corridor. Neutral, impartial and independent humanitarian access and assistance, including medical transfers, must not be hindered. Full stop,” she said.

Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield stressed the need for the parties to continue the talks aimed at a lasting peaceful resolution to the conflict and normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.