Pan Armenian Council calls on Biden Administration to take all measures to end Azerbaijan’s illegal blockade of Artsakh 

The Pan Armenian Council of Western United States, the largest coalition of Armenian American community organizations in the United States, calls on the Biden administration to take all measures necessary to end Azerbaijan’s illegal blockade of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) which has endangered the lives of 120,000 men, women, and children for over eight months. Time is running out.



With the lives of 30,000 Armenian children, 20,000 elderly, and 9,000 persons with disabilities hanging in the balance, the Council demands affirmative action by President Biden and the U.S. Department of State, to prevent a new Armenian Genocide at the hands of the Aliyev regime by:



Ensuring the immediate re-opening of the Lachin Corridor by introducing and facilitating the passage of a UN Security Council Resolution requiring Azerbaijan to adhere to the February 22, 2023, preliminary measure of the ICJ ordering Azerbaijan to open the Lachin Corridor;

Immediately halting all U.S. military assistance to Azerbaijan in light of the illegal humanitarian blockade imposed on the Armenians of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), consistent with Section 907 of the FREEDOM Support Act;

Sanctioning members of the Aliyev regime under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act for ongoing war crimes and crimes against humanity perpetrated by individual members of the Aliyev regime;

Delivering $100 million in USAID humanitarian assistance to Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) through the Lachin Corridor to ensure the survival of the 120,000 civilians who have been completely blockaded since June 15, 2023;

Introducing a UN Security Council resolution to establish a United Nations Mission in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) [UNMINK] consisting of 5,000 international military personnel to ensure the physical security of the population.



Failure to immediately respond to this humanitarian crisis will result in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) joining the ranks of Halabja, Rwanda, Darfur, and Srebrenica —events in world history that define modern evil and stain our collective conscience.



Mr. President and Mr. Secretary of State:



Resolute action is needed now to prevent a second Armenian Genocide. We ask that you lead the international community in fulfilling its global obligation to protect the 120,000 Armenians of Artsakh, and ensure the unquestionable and inalienable right of Artsakh Armenians for self-determination based on the principle of remedial secession.

The Pan-Armenian Council of the Western United States of America was founded in Burbank, California in 2019 and is comprised of 25 of the largest religious, political, cultural and professional organizations leading the Armenian community.