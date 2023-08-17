More than 60 migrants feared dead at sea off Cape Verde coast

More than 60 people are feared dead after a boat carrying migrants was found off Cape Verde in West Africa, the BBC reports.

Thirty-eight people, including children, were rescued, with footage showing them being helped ashore, some on stretchers, on the island of Sal.

Almost all those on board the boat, which was at sea for over a month, are thought to have been from Senegal.

Cape Verde officials have called for global action on migration to help prevent further loss of life.

The vessel was first spotted on Monday. Initial reports suggested the boat had sunk but it was later clarified that it had been found drifting.

The wooden pirogue style boat was seen almost 320km off Sal, a part of Cape Verde, by a Spanish fishing boat, which then alerted authorities, police said.

The boat left the Senegalese fishing village of Fasse Boye on 10 July with 101 people on board, Senegal’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday, citing survivors.

The ministry said it was liaising with authorities in Cape Verde to arrange the repatriation of Senegalese nationals.

The passengers’ other countries of origin reportedly include Sierra Leone and, in one case, Guinea-Bissau.