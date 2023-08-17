Lachin corridor must be reopened immediately, Dutch FM says

The Lachin corridor must be reopened immediately in accordance with the trilateral agreement of November 2020 and the order of the International Court of Justice, Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“The Netherlands also calls for dialogue between the parties involved,” he said.

The Foreign Minister said the Netherlands fully supports the EU’s statement at the UN Security Council yesterday.

“I share the great concerns regarding the serious humanitarian situation in Nagorno Karabakh,” Wopke Hoekstra said.