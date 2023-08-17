Japan says humanitarian access to Nagorno Karabakh must be unimpeded

Humanitarian access by international organizations to Nagorno Karabakh must be unimpeded, Ambassador Ishikane Kimihiro, Permanent Representative of Japan to the United Nations, said at UN Security Council meeting on Nagorno Karabakh. He urged all parties to grant access as soon as possible,.



“Safeguarding local livelihoods must be the utmost priority. The lives of the most vulnerable, including the sick and chronically ill, elderly, women, infirm and children, must not be threatened,” he said.

“We recall the Secretary-General’s concern over reports of continued challenges to the freedom of movement along the Lachin Corridor and the deteriorating humanitarian situation on the ground,” the Ambassador said.



“The ICRC is currently facing difficulties to bring humanitarian assistance to the civilian population through the Lachin Corridor or any other routes. It is calling on the relevant decision makers to let it resume its essential humanitarian operations in the area. Humanitarian access by international organizations must be unimpeded. We urge all parties to grant access as soon as possible,” he added.



“In addition, the ICJ indicated provisional measures on 22 February 2023 related to ensuring unimpeded movement of persons, vehicles and cargo along the Lachin Corridor in both directions. We reiterate our consistent position that the rule of law must be upheld and that any nation must abide by international law, including the UN Charter and international humanitarian law,” Ambassador Ishikane Kimihiro said.



“The final settlement of the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia is crucial for peace and stability in the Caucasus region. The Security Council, which is tasked with maintaining international peace and security, should be committed to this issue.,” he noted.

“Dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan is important. We hope that it will allow issues related to their dispute to be resolved peacefully in accordance with international law,” the Ambassador concluded.