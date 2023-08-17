France says ongoing blockade of Lachin corridor contravenes the commitments undertaken by Azerbaijan

France is deeply concerned by the very serious humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh resulting from the ongoing blockade of the Lachin corridor, Nathalie Broadhurst, France’s Deputy Permanent Representative at UN, said at the Security Council meeting on Nagorno Karabakh.

“The situation on the ground is dire, it continues to deteriorate day after day. That’s why it is crucial that the Council meets today to assess the situation.,” she said.

The Ambassador noted that the ongoing blockade of the Lachin corridor contravenes the commitments undertaken by Azerbaijan in the ceasefire agreement and jeopardizes the negotiating process.

France calls on Azerbaijan to comply with its international commitments and to implement the provisional measures that have been indicated by the International Court of Justice in its February 22nd order. They are binding.

“We demand the restoration of free movement for people, for goods, for cargo throughout the Lachin corridor, in both directions. We request the continuous supply of gas and electricity to the population. It is also vital to ensure a continuous access to essential services for all the populations,” Nathalie Broadhurst noted.

“France will intensify its humanitarian support to the affected population. We have decided to make an additional contribution of 3 million euros to the humanitarian action of the International Committee of the Red Cross,” she noted.

The Ambassador stressed that “France will continue to discuss the issue and to make sure that the Security council remains seized of the matter.”