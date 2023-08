Azerbaijani forces target harvester in the fields of Sarushen – Artsakh MoD

On August 17, at around 11:30, the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire on a harvester working in the fields of Sarushen, using small arms.

According to Artsakh’s Defense Ministry, no casualties have been reported from the Armenian side.

The incident has been reported to the command of the Russian peacekeeping troops.