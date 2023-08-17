Azerbaijani forces target farmers in Artsakh for the second time in a day

On August 17, at around 5:00 p.m., the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire in the Askeran region by opening fire from small arms for the second time during the day at a harvester working in the fields of Sarushen community, Artsakh’s Defense Ministry reports.



“It is obvious that by regularly trying to disrupt grain harvesting, the Azerbaijani side seeks to deepen the humanitarian disaster caused by the blockade in the Republic of Artsakh,” the Ministry said.