UN Security Council discussing deteriorating humanitarian situation in Artsakh

The United Nations Security Council is holding an emergency meeting on the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Artsakh. The meeting has been convened at the request of Armenia.
Related Articles
Japan says humanitarian access to Nagorno Karabakh must be unimpeded
August 17, 2023, 02:10
Switzerland concerned by increasing deterioration of the humanitarian situation caused by closure of Lachin corridor
August 17, 2023, 02:01
Prevention of catastrophe in Nagorno Karabakh a core duty of the UN, Armenian FM tells Security Council
August 17, 2023, 01:34
Russia says doing its best to prevent humanitarian disaster in Nagorno Karabakh
August 17, 2023, 01:29
Movement through the Lachin corridor must be reopened immediately – EU
August 17, 2023, 01:13
Check AlsoClose