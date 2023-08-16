The possibility of Armenian reservist ending up on Azerbaijani side being investigated

The Armenian Defense Ministry has refuted the statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan claiming that the Armenian Armed Forces launched a sabotage infiltration attempt in the eastern part of the line of contact.
The Armenian Ministry of Defense said in an earlier statement that a reservist G. V. – participant of military training – had voluntarily left the combat position, noting that the information was preliminary.
The possibility of the reservist ending up on the Azerbaijani side and the circumstances are being studied.