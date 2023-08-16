Home | All news | Politics | Search under way as participant of military training voluntarily leaves the combat position – Armenia MoD PoliticsTop Search under way as participant of military training voluntarily leaves the combat position – Armenia MoD Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email August 16, 2023, 13:39 Less than a minute On August 16, reservist G.V. voluntarily left the combat position, the Ministry of Defense reports. The information is preliminary. Search operations are under way to find the participant of the military training. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email August 16, 2023, 13:39 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print