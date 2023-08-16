PoliticsTop

Search under way as participant of military training voluntarily leaves the combat position – Armenia MoD

Siranush Ghazanchyan August 16, 2023, 13:39
On August 16, reservist G.V. voluntarily left the combat position, the Ministry of Defense reports.

The information is preliminary.

Search operations are under way to find the participant of the military training.

