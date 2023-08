Rep. Pallone urges US envoy to UN to work with partners to hold Azerbaijan accountable

Congressman Frank Pallone strongly urges US Ambassador to UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield to work with our partners and allies to hold Azerbaijan accountable at the special UN Security Council meeting.

“They must demand an end to the illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor so that humanitarian goods and services can enter Artsakh again,” Pallonne said in a post on X (Twitter).

The UN Security Council will hold an urgent meeting to discuss the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh.