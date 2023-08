OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Macedonian Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani has requested his Personal representative Andrzej Kasprzyk to visit the Lachin area and report back on the current situation on the ground.

Bujar Osmani has reiterated his call to grant free passage through Lachin corridor.

“Other routes should open in parallel. Humanitarian aspects must always prevail. Dialogue on political issues shall continue and the OSCE stands ready to facilitate,” he said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).