MEP expects Borrell to seek answers from Azerbaijan regarding shooting on EUMA staff

Member of the European Parliament Miriam M. Lexmann expects that Josep Borrell will be seeking immediate answers from Azerbaijan regarding shooting on EUMA staff.

“This is unacceptable! If Baku is at all serious about confidence-building and eventual peace, such incidents would not occur,” she said in a post on X (Twitter).

I expect that @JosepBorrellF will be seeking immediate answers from Azerbaijan regarding shooting on #EUMA staff. This is unacceptable!



If Baku is at all serious about confidence-building and eventual peace, such incidents would not occur. https://t.co/UnLiiTCzM6 — Miriam M. Lexmann (@MiriamMLex) August 15, 2023

On July 16 members of the EU Mission in Armenia came under Azerbaijani fire on Tuesday, July 16, while patrolling the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. None of the staff members was hurt in the shooting.