In a phone talk with Lavrov, Armenian FM emphasises the imperative to prevent humanitarian catastrophe in Nagorno Karabakh

On August 16, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone conversation with Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.

Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized the imperative to prevent the humanitarian catastrophe resulting from Azerbaijan’s 8-month-long illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor and the ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Ahead of the emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized the need for effective use of the existing mechanisms and clear steps aimed at lifting the blockade of the Lachin corridor in accordance with point 6 of the Trilateral Statement signed by the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan on November 9, 2020, and the Orders of the International Court of Justice of February 22 and July 6, 2023.