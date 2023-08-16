French FM expresses concern over deepening crisis in Nagorno Karabakh, shooting at EU monitors

French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna has expressed France’s deep concern over the serious humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh resulting from the blocking of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan.

In a phone conversation with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on Tuesday, she deplored this persistent blockage by Azerbaijan, which contravenes the commitments made under the ceasefire agreements and is detrimental to the negotiation process. She underlined that the outstanding issues can only be resolved through negotiation to achieve a just and lasting peace, as recalled by the Minister during her visits to Azerbaijan and Armenia on 27 and 28 April.

The Minister reiterated her call for the restoration of the free movement of goods and people along the Lachin corridor, in both directions, and a continuous supply of gas and electricity to the population. She recalled that Azerbaijan must comply with its international obligations, in particular implement the provisional measures indicated by the International Court of Justice in its order of February 22, which are binding.

The Minister assured her counterpart of the full mobilization of France in support of the population of Nagorno-Karabakh, which will pay an additional contribution of 3 million euros to the humanitarian action of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Finally, the two Ministers also referred to the shootings that occurred at the Armenian border during a patrol by the EU observation mission (EUMA). The Minister expressed her concern at these incidents and gave her full support to the European mission.