Footage shows Azerbaijani soldiers detaining Armenian reservist

The Armenian Defense Ministry has released footage showing a group of Azerbaijani servicemen approaching reservist G. V., who ended up on the Azerbaijani under circumstances that are yet to be clarified.

The Azerbaijani soldiers are seen talking to him and then apprehending and taking him in an unknown direction by car.

This video comes to prove the falsehood of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry report claiming that a group of Armenian servicemen attempted a sabotage infiltration in the eastern part of the frontier zone.

The circumstances of G.V. disorienting in the terrain and appearing on the Azerbaijani side are being investigated.