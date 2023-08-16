PoliticsTop

Azerbaijani forces open fire in the direction of Armenia’s Norabak

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email August 16, 2023, 18:58
Less than a minute

On August 16, at around 5:30 p.m., units of the Azerbaijani armed forces open gunfire towards the Armenian combat outposts in the vicinity of Norabak, the Armenian Defense Ministry says.

