Azerbaijani forces open fire in the direction of Armenia’s Norabak

On August 16, at around 5:30 p.m., units of the Azerbaijani armed forces open gunfire towards the Armenian combat outposts in the vicinity of Norabak, the Armenian Defense Ministry says.
