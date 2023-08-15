Home | All news | Politics | Azerbaijani forces open fire in the direction of EU monitors PoliticsTop Azerbaijani forces open fire in the direction of EU monitors Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email August 15, 2023, 15:31 Less than a minute Օn August 15, at around 12:20 p.m., units of Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire in the direction of EU observers patrolling the area in the vicinity of Verin Shorzha, and their vehicle. No casualties are reported. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email August 15, 2023, 15:31 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print