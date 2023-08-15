PoliticsTop

Azerbaijani forces open fire in the direction of EU monitors

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email August 15, 2023, 15:31
Less than a minute

Օn August 15, at around 12:20 p.m., units of Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire in the direction of EU observers patrolling the area in the vicinity of Verin Shorzha, and their vehicle.

No casualties are reported.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email August 15, 2023, 15:31
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button