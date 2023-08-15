Armenian-Indian relations have entered a new phase: Pashinyan congratulates Modi on Independence Day

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister of the Republic of India Narendra Modi on the occasion of Independence Day.

The message reads as follows,

“I extend sincere congratulations on the Independence Day of the Republic of India.

The centuries-lasting struggle of the Indian people for independence demonstrates the supreme value of having a sovereign and democratic state, a value that underlies the traditional friendly ties and mutual respect of our two peoples.

During our last meeting, we committed to best realize the existing potential between Armenia and India in various fields, and now we can proudly state that the centuries-old Armenian-Indian friendship has entered a new qualitative phase, which is evidenced by the intensification of the bilateral agenda and dialogue between our countries.

We value expansion the role of Idia, the bearer of democratic values, in global politics and support India’s efforts in promoting the agenda of international institutional reforms.

I am sure that thanks to joint efforts, the cooperation of our countries in bilateral and multilateral formats will be further strengthened, which will be significantly facilitated by high-level mutual visits between the parties. Once again, I reaffirm my invitation to visit Armenia at a convenient time for you.

Your Excellency, taking this opportunity, I wish you good health and new success, and all the best and well-being to the friendly people of India.”