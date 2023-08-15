Armenian FM to attend UN Security Council meeting on humanitarian situation in Nagorno Karabakh

On August 16, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will be in New York to participate in the emergency meeting of the UN Security Council convened at the request of Armenia regarding the deterioration of the humanitarian situation in Nagorno Karabakh as a result of the total blockade by Azerbaijan.
